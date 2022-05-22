Extreme winds ripped through Southern Quebec on Saturday leaving significant damage and more than 400,000 without electricity today.
Winds reached an estimated speed of 90 kilometres per hour in the Laurentians. Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning from Haute-Gatineau to the Laurentians wildlife reserve and some parts of Montreal. It lifted the advisory by late evening.
The severe storm caused nearly 550,000 residents to lose power according to Hydro-Québec. The most affected regions were the Laurentians with 150,000 customers who lost electricity, followed by Lanaudière (101,000), and Outaouais (97,000).
Hydro-Québec announced that work had progressed overnight and as of Sunday morning, more than 350 teams and 700 workers had been dispatched.
A 51-year-old woman from Gatineau lost her life after her boat capsized and sank into the Ottawa river as the storm passed. Sûreté Québec (SQ) is investigating the event that took place around 5 p.m.
The SQ also responded to several distress calls related to the difficult weather conditions brought on by the storm but reported no other serious injuries. Many trees were uprooted and remain strewn across streets.
Mont-Tremblant resident Graham Green described the winds as ‘very strong’ and said they lasted about 90 seconds. He claims at least one car was hit by a fallen tree and at least 100 other trees were uprooted.
The storm originated in Ontario where winds reached 120 kilometres per hour, knocking out power from at least 100,000 customers and killing three people. Environment Canada issued a tornado watch for Ontario into the evening Saturday. Some Quebec residents claim to have seen a tornado event in Outaouais at one point but it has not been confirmed.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued Sunday from Veaudreuil to Beauce and precipitation is expected throughout Quebec all day.
In Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean, the Ashuapmushuan and Mistassini rivers have reached record levels, sparking concern among meteorologists.
