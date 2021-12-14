St. Michael’s Mission is collecting socks for its’ annual “Sock it To Me” sock drive, aimed at providing dry, clean socks for people on the streets in Montreal.
“Something as basic as people donating a pair of socks can make a big difference in people's lives," said organizer Barry Christensen.
Executive director of St. Michael’s Mission, Chantal Laferrière said that socks are often overlooked but can drastically help homeless people survive through the brutal winter months in Quebec.
This is St. Michael’s Mission’s seventh sock drive. Christensen said the mission began with 400 pairs of socks and now the organization needs ‘a truckload or two’ to bring everything in.
The organization collected a record 25,000 pairs of socks last year and around 9,000 pairs this year.
