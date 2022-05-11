The man who assaulted a teenage soccer referee at his grandson’s under-14 soccer match in Dollard-des-Ormeaux has publicly apologized.
He was captured on video coming onto the field, briefly speaking to the referee at the match and then punching him in the head as the teen tried to pull away from the altercation.
The video of the incident has circulated and received condemnation form Soccer Quebec and Sports Minister Isabelle Charest.
"I'd like to apologize to everyone who witnessed this moment of distraction that lacked civility and courtesy and set an example of violence that was completely against my own values," said the unidentified man in a statement released online by Soccer Quebec.
The man was allegedly a former teacher and said he is aware that his actions do not set a good example for the youngsters at the match. He claims to have begun the effort to seek help for his ‘unjustifiable’ actions.
"We need to remember that this is just a game, and the way we react to the referees – the referees are just like the kids. They're learning, they're not like the pro league referees," said Charest.
The young linesman is doing well and will continue refereeing according to Soccer Quebec. Nathanael de Wilde, head of refereeing at the organization, said that the appropriate measures will be taken as the committee assesses the situation.
