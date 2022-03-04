On Thursday, sex workers, advocates, and other workers gathered in Montreal to advocate for change on International Sex Worker’s Rights Day.
The rally, organized by The Sex Work Autonomous Committee, urged Canada to reconsider how it regulates sex work, arguing that the current laws do more harm than good and ‘create an unsafe and exploitive work environment.’
The committee published a letter signed by more than 50 organizations and 70 people across different fields, including social workers and criminologists citing that the current laws in place for sex work ‘normalize rather than combat violence’ against those in the trade.
The group asked the government to revoke the Protection of Communities and Exploited Persons Act enacted in 2014, which criminalized buyers and third parties to ensure sex workers are not exploited.
“It’s not because the law criminalizes clients and third parties that sex workers don’t suffer the consequences from it,” said sex worker Mélina.
Workers in the trade said it’s harder for them to denounce violence when the government criminalizes their clients. Additionally, the Act forces street workers to seek work in more secluded areas or rush into situations without properly screening clients.
The committee is also pushing for the government to recognize sex work as a legitimate profession to offer workers access to labour rights and social protections as well as better working conditions.
