The Quebec Golden Age Federation (FADOQ) is asking the province’s Finance Minister Eric Girard to put a focus in his budget on assisted home care and services for seniors.
The FADOQ is asking that the assistance starts immediately to keep up with inflation and to make home care and senior services a priority.
“This is what the majority of seniors want: to remain in their own environment,” said President of the FADOQ Gisèle Tassé-Goodman.
Additionally, the FADOQ wants the budget to include direct financial assistance to low-income seniors who are being impacted by the rising cost of groceries, rent and electricity.
“Many rely on fixed retirement incomes or the Guaranteed Income Supplement and have very low incomes,” said Tassé-Goodman. “Inflation hurts them even more.”
The median income for people aged 65 and over was only $25,500 after taxes in 2019 as reported by the Quebec Institute of Statistics.
