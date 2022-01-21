A second homeless person in ten days was found dead on the streets of Montreal in the bitter cold. The victim was found near the Berri-UQAM metro station.
The woman in her sixties was in cardiorespiratory arrest when paramedics arrived on the scene after Urgences-Santé received a 911 call about someone in need of immediate medical attention. She was pronounced dead shortly after.
Multiple items were allegedly found near the woman who was wearing many layers of clothing to stay warm in the freezing cold temperatures that gripped the city this week.
A 74-year-old homeless man was found dead under an overpass in Notre-Dame-de-Grace ten days prior to this death.
