Second English school board to join legal fight against Bill 96

Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board (SWLSB) announced it will join the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) in legal action against Bill 96.
SWLSB, which oversees schools in Laval, Lanaudière and the Laurentides said that the language law violates section 23 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and directly affects English-speaking citizens by controlling their educational institutions.
"Although we agree that we must protect the French language, this bill clearly violates our constitutional rights and that is why the Council of Commissioners is supporting EMSB, in this legal proceeding," said SWLSB Chairperson Paolo Galati.
The EMSB announced that it would take legal action two days after the bill was passed into law in Quebec. Though it has not yet specified what it will challenge in the legal proceedings, the EMSB claims the adoption of the bill violates educational rights.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault invoked the notwithstanding clause in the preamble of Bill 96 in an attempt to protect it from Charter challenges.
