The second edition of the Montreal Street Food Festival is in full swing in the Old Port over the weekend, offering over 100 street food innovations from around the world.
The outdoor event is taking place at the Clock Tower on Quay St. and features authentic cuisines from Asia, Europe, South America and Quebec such as Korean corn dogs, dim sum, paella, African cuisine, tacos, churros, tornado potatoes and much more. Over 20 local restaurants and chefs are set up on location.
It has been three years since the first street food festival according to organizers. There was a one hour wait to get into the event when the festival began on Thursday and a very long line that began on De la Commune St.
“It’s good to be back to offer different cuisines to Montrealers,” one worker told The Suburban.
The event will take place from July 7 to July 10 and will feature various performances as well as activities for children over the weekend.
