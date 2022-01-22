Anti-lockdown demonstrations continued Saturday afternoon as protesters marched through the Plateau to fight health restrictions in Quebec.
Around 1,000 demonstrators met at Parc La Fontaine Saturday afternoon and marched west on Mount-Royal Ave. towards the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Monument on Parc Ave. The crowd was advocating for free choice and freedom and denounced the proposed ‘health tax’ on the unvaccinated population.
“At the beginning we were all told it would be two weeks to flatten the curb and everything would be alright,” said one protester. “Government tyranny, endless lockdowns, forced vaccinations, our liberties being taken from us all have followed. It’s not going alright.”
An announcement was also made about the upcoming ‘freedom truck convoy’ to Ottawa, in which protesters said they would remain indefinitely until their demands are met.
This is the second demonstration against the province wide health restrictions in two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.