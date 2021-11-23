The search is ongoing for Coralie Lessard, 15, who went missing on Saturday around 4 p.m. in the Omerville sector of Magog in Quebec.
Coralie left Saturday afternoon to take her usual walk near a bike path leading to Sherbrooke. “She was in a good mood and had a smile,” said Annie Lessard, Coralie’s mother, who does not believe she ran away. She said Coralie left the house without a wallet or cellphone.
Memphrémagog police have reason to believe the teen is in trouble, following a two-day search. Sûreté du Québec flew a helicopter over the territory and followed the green path that stretches 15 km between Magog and Sherbrooke.
A command post is set up near a bike path in Sherbrooke, bordering Villeneuve street. Any information concerning Coralie’s whereabouts should be reported to Memphrémagog police immediately.
Residents of the Omerville sector are also asked to be on high alert and to look around their property and surrounding areas to locate the missing teen.
Coralie left the house wearing a black jacket, black hoodie, black leggings, black ankle boots and a headlamp.
She is 1.58 meters tall and weighs 45kg, with long light brown/blond hair and blue eyes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.