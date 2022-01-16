Schools closed across Montreal Monday due to winter storm warning

Elementary and high schools in Montreal will be closed on Monday as the city prepares for a winter storm.
The English Montreal School Board, Lester B. Pearson School Board, Pointe-de-l’Île and Marguerite Bourgeoys school service centres announced that they will be closing their respective schools on Monday along with private schools such as Lower Canada College, Sacred Heart, The Study, Trafalgar, and Collège de Montreal.
The winter storm warning was issued to the island of Montreal, Châteauguay, Laval and Longueuil. Environment Canada predicts heavy snowfall early Monday morning with an accumulated 15 to 25 centimetres expected into the evening.
Highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow, according to Environment Canada. Visibility will be near zero over these areas.
