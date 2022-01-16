Schools closed across Montreal Monday due to winter storm warning

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. High -3°C. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 8 to 12 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low -14°C. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.