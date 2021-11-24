SAQ workers halt strike

The union representing SAQ employees announced that the strike will be postponed until next week.
Last night, The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) said that they would stop striking until Nov. 29 at 5 a.m. This comes after two consecutive days of strikes for 800 warehouse and branch employees that caused major disruptions in service.
"We don't want to hold SAQ customers hostage and since we are finally seeing some progress at the bargaining table, we agree to suspend the strike for a few days to give the talks a last chance," said Michel Gratton, CUPE union advisor.
SAQ workers are striking over wages, mandatory overtime, group benefits and occupational health and safety.
Employees will be back at work this morning and the union intends to reach a deal by next Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.