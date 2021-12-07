SAQ warehouse workers reject new deal

SAQ warehouse workers have rejected a provisional agreement between the CUPE and the Crown corporation.
Some 86 per cent of union members voted against the deal. The union previously went on an indefinite strike on Nov. 22.
“We had suspended a strike in order to give negotiations one last chance," said CUPE union advisor Michael Gratton.
The CUPE executive committee is meeting today to decide the next steps and SAQ management hopes to resume negotiations as soon as possible to identify union demands.
The lack of warehouse workers has impacted the supply chain in SAQ stores and other businesses. CUPE represents nearly 800 employees.
The union is fighting for higher wages, regulating overtime, and occupational health and safety measures.
