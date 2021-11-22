SAQ "unlimited strike" amid union negotiations

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) set in motion a strike for SAQ workers beginning today.
The strike could end as soon as Tuesday if union negotiations go well according to CUPE National Representative, Michel Gratton. The decision comes after 780 SAQ workers, including retail, warehouse and delivery services across Quebec voted 94% in favour of “pressure tactics” to meet demands.
The strike will cause a disruption in the supply chain leaving the Crown corporation liquor stores “high and dry” according to a news release from the union. A previous strike on Nov. 16 impacted customer orders and delivery for the week.
The union is fighting for better wages, occupational health and safety measures, legitimizing the status of employees, regulating overtime and group insurance benefits. The union will not leverage their demands as they recount the difficult year their employees have been through, remaining an essential service through the height of the pandemic.
“Something must be done to rectify this situation. The members are mobilized, motivated and ready to go, if necessary,” said Gratton.
Negotiations have been underway since Sept. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.