SAQ union reaches preliminary agreement

The union representing over 800 warehouse workers and staff at the SAQ has reached an agreement in principle with management.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees CUPE in association with the FTQ reached an agreement at 4:30 a.m. Monday, thirty minutes before workers were set to restart their ‘unlimited strike’.
Michel Gratton, CUPE representative did not want to disclose details about the union discussions but said he hopes they will vote on it within the next week or so.
An agreement in principle usually leads to a confirmed contract. Though not all details are disclosed, it is presumed to be ‘fair and equitable.’
The CUPE is negotiating wages, overtime and occupational health and safety.
