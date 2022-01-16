The SAQ has suspended a cashier who allegedly punched a customer multiple times in the head after a mask wearing dispute.
The incident occurred at an SAQ location in Montreal North after a customer, Mario Gosselin, refused to be served by a cashier who was not wearing a mask. Gosselin felt uncomfortable after overhearing the cashier complain about public health measures as he was waiting in line and asked to be served by someone else.
The other clerk refused to serve Gosselin and allegedly got aggressive with him. The clerk called his manager and handed the phone to Gosselin, who was told that the employees were not obligated to serve him. Gosselin slammed the phone down on the counter in frustration and turned to leave.
As Gosselin made his way to the exit, the cashier approached him and allegedly punched him in the head three times, prompting him to fall back and shatter a stack of wine bottles. An employee put a knee on the side of his head while he was lying on the floor.
I thought this person is losing it and they’re going to kill me,” said Gosselin.
He filed a police report the next day and intends to press charges. Montreal police are investigating the incident and confirmed that an altercation took place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.