SAQ and union reach agreement in principle

The SAQ and the union representing 800 warehouse workers have reached an agreement in principle. The union will present the details of the agreement to employees this Friday in Quebec City and this Saturday in Montreal. The union said it will allow the employees to decide on the offer and more information will be available in the coming days. Union members rejected an initial agreement last week by 86 per cent. Salary, job security, occupational health and safety are among the main issues in dispute.
The distribution centres in Montreal and Quebec supply all 409 SAQ locations and though employees have returned to work, shelves remain empty across the province. Many Quebecers visited LCBO outlets in Ontario last week to stock up in time for the holidays.
“The intention is to have the right stock for the holiday season. The usual product may not be available. But we have plenty of products,” said President and CEO of the SAQ Catherine Dagenais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.