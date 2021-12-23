A lake-front property in Senneville, just outside of Montreal listed at $19,885,000 set a record as the highest residential property sale in Quebec.
According to listing broker Cassandra Aurora from Sotheby’s International Realty Quebec, the estate spans six-acres and features 400 feet of waterfront and a 180-degree view of the Lake of Two Mountains. The 11,500 square foot mansion has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two en-suite bathrooms, five fireplaces and a seven-car garage. Other features in the luxury home include a walk-in pantry, a theatre room, a mirrored wine cellar and a gym. There is also a two-bedroom guesthouse on the grounds.
“Although the property attracted steady interest from a diverse array of potential buyers, it was ultimately purchased by a buyer local to the region,” said Aurora. The seller of the property was James Upton, the founder of Legacy Luxury Inc. who purchased the home in 2017.
According to Don Kottick, President and CEEO of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, there has been an increase in the demand for luxury properties since the start of the pandemic and wealthier Canadians ‘are maximizing space to enhance their lifestyles.’
This sale broke a Quebec record made earlier this month in Westmount where a property sold for $18.31 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.