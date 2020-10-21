Côte des Neiges-NDG councillor Marvin Rotrand has sent a letter to Montreal Executive Committee member Rosannie Filato urging action regarding police services in NDG, following the recent robbery-assault of NDG resident Peter Gillich.
Rotrand pointed out that Station 11 in NDG closed recently and its point of service is now at Station 9 in Côte St. Luc. The station merger was first reported in The Suburban this past January.
“Police station 11 has been closed for only two weeks and already the elected officials in the borough of Cote des Neiges — Notre Dame de Grace are hearing from the community that it is an error that has compromised public safety,” Rotrand’s letter says.
The councillor’s letter points out that the robbery-assault took place a few blocks from where the station used to be located
“Injured, Mr. Gillich went to the police station for help, only to discover that it was permanently closed and that he was unable to obtain aid or even call 911,” Rotrand wrote. “It is only with some difficultly that he was eventually able to find a restaurant that was open some 10 minutes walk away and obtain aid.”
The councillor added that he met with Gillich, “who believes that the lack of a local police station means less of a deterrent for crime.
“Like so many others in the neighbourhood, he was unaware that the station was closed. Apparently, many people are also unaware that your administration has closed the station. While I was being interviewed by the media in front of the closed station, several citizens arrived to obtain police services only to find the door closed and a small sign alerting them that they should go station 9 located at Westminster and Côte St. Luc, some distance away.”
Rotrand said those residents “related to me that they found it inconceivable that the neighbourhood, a dense and populous district, no longer has a functioning police station. I am more convinced than ever that your administration has made the wrong decision in closing Station 11. The organizations I have spoken to tell me that they fear that others could be victims of crime and find themselves in need of help.
The councillor urged Montreal to immediately:
• provide “a quick response to my motion calling for the opening of a police substation in NDG. You refused to endorse the proposal and only committed to a study during a four-month period from when the station closed to determine ‘if a substation is needed.’ I think what happened to Mr. Gillich tells us that a physical police presence in the neighbourhood is absolutely required.”
• “Launch a “new publicity campaign to alert the public that you have closed Station 11 and indicating how police services can be accessed. As I argued in City Council, community policing is about proximity and accessibility. You have set up a situation where some clienteles now find it difficult to access police.... You need to alert the public how its real needs can be met.”
• Have a police car with officers parked at night in the former Station 11’s parking lot. “The area around the former station is quite dark and is causing a sense of insecurity. The officers could also give information to anyone who arrives during the night relaying possible 911 calls. It might also be useful to have the lights in the building on overnight.”
Rotrand wrote that as a member of CDN-NDG borough council, “I don’t accept that residents of NDG should be less safe or have a heightened sense of insecurity. It is your responsibility to address the consequences of your administration’s closing of the station.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.