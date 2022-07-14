Rogers Communications announced it will reimburse customers for up to five days of service following the nationwide network outage last week.
It is unclear how much each customer will get back but it is an increase in credit compared to Roger’s initial proposal of crediting customers for up to two days of service. The automatic credit should be automatically applied on the customer's next bill.
“We have been listening to our customers from across the country who have told us how significant the impacts of the outage were for them,” stated Rogers.
Rogers received major backlash from customers and companies due to the outage that also interfered with Interac sales and made it impossible to make emergency calls. LBC Avocat, a Montreal law firm has requested authorization to bring a class action lawsuit against the company, seeking $400 for Rogers and affiliate network members such as Fido and Chatr mobile.
The compensation increase comes as Rogers customers in Ontario are still experiencing service disruptions.
