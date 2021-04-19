It seems that communications giant Rogers is reporting a massive outage Monday for both voice and data services. The communications company said the outage is also affecting Fido customers.
In a tweet from Rogers they state "Some wireless customers are experiencing an intermittent service interruption for wireless voice and data services. Our team is working quickly to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and will continue to provide regular updates."
Some cities are warning residents over difficulty contacting emergency services.
