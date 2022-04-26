Minority rights groups in Montreal will protest Bill 96 in Quebec following concern amongst advocates from different sectors such as health and education. The demonstration will begin at 10.30 a.m. on May 14 in front of Dawson College and will end at Quebec Premier Francois Legault’s office on McGill College Ave. downtown.
"As with Bill 21, Bill 96 calls for the most sweeping new series of human rights overrides in the history of Quebec and Canada," said Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN) President Marlene Jennings. “The fundamental human rights and freedoms of all actors are being cast aside by this government, which will have unprecedented and unchecked power to implement the Charter of the French Language.”
The Coalition for Quality Health and Social Services (CSSSQ) recently asked the government to exclude the health and social services network from the reformed language bill claiming that it could lead to medical errors and potentially put people’s lives at risk. Quebec’s English CEGEPs claim they are being unfairly targeted by Bill 96 because of their increasing popularity amongst non-anglophones.
John McMahon Director General of Vanier College said that the percentage of students in English CEGEPs who are not native English speakers has doubled over the last decade, making them an easy target. Côte Saint-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein warns that it will become harder to live in Quebec for those who are not French-speaking if the law is enacted.
“That future will include civil servants reprimanded by their employer for using English words,” said Brownstein. “That future will include cities like ours having government grants stripped away at the whim of the all-powerful French language minister who isn't happy with how many jobs require knowledge of English in our city."
