Revenu Quebec employees threaten to strike

Revenue Quebec union members of the Syndicat de professionnelles et professionnels du gouvernement du Québec (SPGQ) threaten to strike after 93.4 per cent voted in favor of s strike mandate at a general meeting held from May 16 to 19.
SPGQ Vice-President Guillaume Bouvrette said workers are insulted by Revenu Quebec’s wage offer, only increasing salaries 2 per cent per year, retroactive to 2020, 2021 and 2022. Bouvrette argues that union members feel betrayed after facing many challenges related to working through the health crisis.
The union is primarily looking to reduce the wage gap between Revenu Quebec and Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) who’s employees benefit from a 100 per cent indexed pension plan and gain up to 30 per cent more in some cases.
Bouvrette stressed that if Revenu Quebec does not act in favour of its employees, it risks losing many to the CRA and private sectors.
It is unclear when the strike will begin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.