Dining rooms opened at fifty per cent capacity in Quebec Monday after being closed for a month.
“I’ve lost count at how many times we’ve been closed and reopened,” said Roger Costa, managin partner at Weinstein and Gavino’s on Crescent St. “We lived through it, and we managed. Here we are.” Costa said the government has provided adequate support thus far and is happy to open his doors to his regular customers once again even though it has been difficult to keep up with the government’s ‘short notices’ and ‘mixed messages’ over the course of the pandemic.
“People are looking for new careers. Our biggest challenge with the reopening is getting staff,” said Costa. He considers himself fortunate being able to function and says that the fact that they are operating at half capacity is more manageable with reduced staff. “People are reserving for tonight, tomorrow night, the next day. It’s starting,” said a hostess from the restaurant.
“Being open has been stressful with COVID,” said Karim Behamdoune Manager at Restaurant Campo on Boul. de Maisonneuve. “Staffing has been a problem forever and now it’s even harder. Behamdoune said that though he is grateful to open his dining room to customers, short notice has made it more difficult to find staff. Campo also has a location at the Time Out Market in Montreal’s Eaton Centre which opened today. “Our challenge is that we were given a few days to open a restaurant. You don’t have staff to open so it’s a vicious circle,” said Behamdoune. “Of course, we make it happen. That’s what we do in the restaurant business.”
“We will get more and more people,” said Ben Laverge of Il Miglio Restaurant at Time Out Market. “We expect people to come slowly.” Laverge has already seen some regulars pass by the restaurant and is grateful that the Time Out Market is open for the public once more for in person dining. Like other restaurateurs, Laverge also faced some staffing issues. “It took me six months to get staff back the last time we closed, it’s really hard right now, said Laverge. While Il Miglio usually operates with a twelve person staff over seven days, they are now working with a team of five people.
