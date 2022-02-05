A report from the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network JNCCN published on Feb.1 found that there was a delay in ‘cancer incidence’ at the beginning of the pandemic.
According to the study, 12,601 fewer people were diagnosed with cancer in Ontario during the first wave of the pandemic which constitutes a 34 per cent drop from previous years.
“Disruption to healthcare access may negatively impact early detection of cancers and lead to a spurious decline in observed cancer incidence,” said the report which suggests that screening programs have been impacting by emergency health measures put in place during the pandemic.
While there was an immediate drop in incidence once the pandemic began, there was a slow increase afterwards. However, volumes of cancer incidence in the most recent weeks have not yet returned to those observed before the pandemic, according to the report. It is estimated that between March 15 and September 26, 2020, there were 450 undetected cases weekly.
“Baseline sociodemographic and clinical characteristics of patients who were diagnosed with cancer before and during the COVID-19 period did not differ, indicating that access to diagnostic care during the pandemic was equitable,” said the report. However, the report cautions that the continued decline in cancer incidence in some cancers raises grave concerns regarding diagnostic delays.
While the study helps quantity to problem, it urges other jurisdictions who have had different public health policies to replicate the analysis to understand the widespread diagnostic delay.
JNCCN also calls for clear public health messaging during the pandemic to ensure that patients are seeing physicians and have reasonable access to diagnostic imaging and biopsy when needed.
Screening should remain open and access to surgery should be prioritized for cancer patients according to the analysis. The report concludes that there is a large volume of undetected cancer cases during the pandemic with some cancers more affected than others.
Christina Deans, a 35-year-old mother of two found a lump in her right breast last May. It took six months to get tests, a diagnosis and surgery in December to remove the cancer. Deans said the tumor grew every month and was five centimetres in size when it was finally removed.
Dr. Jean Seely, President of the Canadian Society of Breast imaging called it distressing to watch patients with treatable lumps develop large tumors. “[…] I think we are suffering from this when we are unable to help move up what we know should be an appointment within three to four weeks at the most,” she said.
Dr. Antoine Eskander cancer surgeon at Sunnybrook Health sciences worries about the ability to deal with all backlogged cancer cases. He said hospitals needs to treat cancer patients with the same urgency as COVID patients.
Cancer specialists across the country are trying to find solutions to bring cancer diagnosis and treatment back to pre-pandemic levels.
