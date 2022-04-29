A recently released report from George Washington University revealed Ukrainians extremists bragging about receiving training from the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) through Operation UNIFIER.The extremist group, called the Military Order Centuria, is linked to the Azov movement and Azov Battalions – known for their far-right and neo-Nazi beliefs.
The Department of National Defence promised to review Canada’s mission in Ukraine, while the Canadian military denied any knowledge that extremists had taken part in training and added that it does not have the mandate to screen solders from other countries.
The report followed an investigation by the Ottawa Citizen last November that found Canadian officials met and were briefed by leaders of the Azov Battalions in 2018. Additionally, the report found leaders did not denounce the groups’ neo-Nazi beliefs and their main concern was that the media would expose the meeting.
Another recent investigation by Radio Canada found evidence of Azov members participating in CAF training. They were identified through patches on their clothing and other insignia, as recently as 2020 at a training centre in Western Ukraine.
Azov used photos of Canadian officers and diplomats which was then used as propaganda online. The Federal government has spent more than $890 million training Ukrainian forces through Operation UNIFIER.
The CAF said in a statement that it takes “every reasonable measure” to avoid training extremists but noted that Ukraine is responsible for vetting its own armed forces.
The Azov movement is notorious for its anti-Semitic, neo-Nazi ideology that is opposed to LGBT, Roma, foreigners, and other minority groups. The battalions have been incorporated into the Ukrainian military.
