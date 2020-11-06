Editor-in-Chief Beryl Wajsman moderated today’s day-long ‘A DISCOURSE: RACISM AND JUSTICE’ a national online event sponsored by Vanier College and The Holocaust.Education and Genocide Prevention Foundation. The first part of this video is his discussion with BlackNorth Initiative founder Wes Hall and B’nai B’rith CEO Michael Mostyn after their presentations on anti-Black racism and anti-Semitism that led off the day. The last part is his Q&A with Marie-Claude Landry,Ad.E. Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission.
RACE AND JUSTICE: Experts from a national online event
