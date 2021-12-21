Quebecers scramble to get rapid test kits

People are lining up outside pharmacies across Quebec to receive free COVID-19 rapid test kits as the province continues the initiative to distribute 800,000 free testing kits by the start of the holiday season. On Monday, the government distributed 200,000 test kits for people 14 and older across 1,900 pharmacies province wide. However, with the rising number of daily cases, test kits went fast, leaving some pharmacies without any inventory.
The Jean-Coutu website crashed for several hours as customers tried to register for their testing kits online, and the high volume of demand caused long waiting queues.
Not all pharmacies received shipments and others worked on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis. To reduce confusion, pharmacies will have to post their stock of rapid test kits outside. “We shipped 100 per cent of what was received,” said Jean-Phillipe Blouin, Senior Vice-President of Pharmaceutical Distribution for McKesson Canada. He said that limited supply is an issue since the demand for rapid testing is so high but said pharmacies will receive more quantities every day.
Quebecers are also visiting other testing sites as daily infections rise across the province though hospitalization numbers are stable. Many government testing facilities do not have any available appointments and waiting times can be hours without one. “Before the announcement and the surge in travel, we were administering 800 tests per day and now we are at 3000 to 5000 per day,” Daniel Selcer, founder of Go Test Rapide told The Suburban. Selcer said that 85 per cent of testing was travel related whereas now 75 per cent of customers are testing for travel and 25 per cent are testing over health concerns.
Selcer called the surge in testing a ‘challenge’ and Go test Rapide will open two additional high volume testing facilities in Côte-de-Liesse and Laval in an effort to curb the high demand of rapid testing in Quebec.
