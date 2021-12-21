Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that over 315,000 people made appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Quebec.
Dubé called it a ‘record’ and said that more than 73,000 Quebecers received a dose on Monday – 64,000 receiving their third dose. The rise in vaccine appointments comes as the province continues to break daily infection records.
“We are committed to getting back up to speed quickly,” said Dubé. In Quebec, over 84% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and over 14.4 million doses have been administered in total.
