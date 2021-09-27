Due to the provisions Bill 64, companies have two years to comply with the law that strengthens the protection of personal information.
By adopting a “law with teeth”, Quebec has signalled that negligence will no longer be tolerated when it comes to personal data management.
"A 'culture of negligence' has developed in some organizations regarding the collection of personal information," said Éric Caire, the government's minister for digital transformation.
The law on access to information has not been updated since the 1970s for public bodies and since the early 1990s for the private sector.
According to Caire, those laws need some updating. He used the mass theft of Desjardins Group Member’s data in 2019 as an example of the shortcomings in the management of personal data.
Caire added that the level of the penalties demonstrates the seriousness of the problem. Administrative sanctions could reach 2% of turnover.
"Bill 64 will not prevent the theft of data by malicious hackers," said the minister. "There is no such thing as zero risk, but it will be more complicated.”
Companies that take the standards and guidelines issued by the Commission d’accès à l’information(CAI)seriously will not get a penalty if they are the victim of an attack and prove that they have managed data collected according to the rules.
Quebec has stated that it is giving itself two years to implement Bill 64 and to give the CAI time to adjust to its new powers and the recruitment of technological experts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.