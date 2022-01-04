Quebecers aged 55 and older are the first newly eligible group in January who can book COVID-19 booster shot appointments starting today.
Quebec is extending the COVID-19 booster shot eligibility to adults 18 and older and will allow them to book third dose vaccine appointments by the end of the month to speed up the provincial immunization process.
After shortening the waiting time between second and third dose appointments from six to three months, Quebec will schedule inoculations by age group from now until Jan. 21.
While a little over 84 per cent of Quebecers doubly vaccinated, less than 20 per cent have received a third dose of the vaccine.
The province will receive help from the Canadian Armed Forces who announced that they will deploy 200 personnel to Montreal and nearby regions to help with inoculations.
