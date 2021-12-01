Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced today plans to implement anti-abuse bracelets for domestic violence victims in Quebec.The bracelets will be linked to a call centre that will get an alert in the event of a dangerous situation and take the necessary steps to protect the victim.Two researchers from the University of Montreal, Jean-Pierre Guay and Francis Fortin, conducted a study on the use of the bracelets in other countries and surveyed local organizations on the efficacy of the new product.
“We needed to do it properly. We needed to take the time to use it and evaluate it. Examine how other countries did it and how we could properly implement it in the judicial system,” said Guilbault.
It has been years in the making according to Guillbault, who explains the logistics took time to sort out. It will take partners in the police force and in correctional facilities to deploy the new technology. The project requires a 41 million dollar investment over five years.
Six countries around the world have already implemented the bracelets. Guilbault calls it a ‘historic’ moment for Quebec.
The government wants to introduce the first bracelet as early as next Spring in a ‘pre-project’. It will be distributed everywhere two years from now in Dec. 2023 after testing. The first ever bracelet in Quebec could be given out by February or March ‘if all goes well.’
