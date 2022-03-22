Quebec will introduce three new area codes this fall to provide millions of additional telephone numbers without affecting existing numbers.
Area code 263 will be introduced in Montreal, 354 will be introduced for regions on the outskirts of the city, and 468 will be introduced for areas in central and western Quebec. The additional area codes will be in effect as of Oct. 22.
The demand for new telecommunication services has increased the need for new telephone numbers in the province over the last twenty years, particularly wireless services.
In 1947, area code 514 was introduced to Montreal and area code 819 was introduced in 1957. In 1998, area code 450 was added to serve the regions situated outside the city centre and in 2006, 438 was added to the Greater Montreal area.
Most recently, area codes 579 and 873 were introduced in 2010 and 2012.
