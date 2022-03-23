The Quebec government is warning the public of a fraudulent text that is circulating claiming to be a $500 e-transfer from them.
“A fraudulent text message is circulating right now, saying that an interact e-transfer of $500 has been sent to you from us. It is fraudulent,” the CAQ announced.
The fake text message comes after the Quebec government said it would include a $500 one-time payment to Quebecers who earn $100,000 or less in its’ latest budget.
Finance Minister Eric Girard said that the one-time payment would be transferred directly into the person’s bank account after filing their 2021 tax returns.
More than 12,000 cases of fraud have been reported by the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre as of Feb.28.
