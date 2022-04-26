Language Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette said that Bill 96 will be amended to allow all students in English CEGEPs who do not have the linguistic ability to take three courses taught in French to substitute them for three French courses.
“It is not normal that in Quebec, people cannot evolve in French, when French is our common language,” said Jolin-Barrette. “We will give them the tools to learn French and master it at the college level.”
The changes will be applicable at the start of the fall 2024 school year. The amendment was submitted by the government on Tuesday.
The initial amendment proposed by the Liberals would see that students in English CEGEPs take three core courses in French to graduate.
The proposal received pushback from English CEGEPs who claimed that the amendment would lead to lower averages and would hinder some student’s ability to complete their degree.
English CEGEPs will be able to offer students the option of taking three regular French courses for a total of 45 hours if they cannot take a course that are taught in French.
