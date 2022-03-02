It was confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Quebecers will no longer be required to wear a face mask in public places in Quebec as early as mid-April and the government is set to lift other public health measures as well.
Face masks will gradually be removed across the province; however, no official dates have been disclosed. The Ministry of Public Health and Social Services assures it will be no later than mid-April and it will give the public 10 days’ notice.
The Health Ministry announced that all public places will be able to operate at full capacity with no table limits in restaurants, bars, and casinos as of March 12. Dancing and karaoke will also be allowed at normal hours.
According to the Ministry, the vaccine passport will also be lifted across the province where it was previously required.
Quebec will lift the mask mandate in elementary and high school classrooms on March 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.