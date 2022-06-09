Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French and more changes are to come for parts of the Civil Code.
This is one of the first changes to come from the adoption of Bill 96 last month and more changes are expected. Wedding officials received a letter from Nicolas Normandin, Director of Civil Unions in Quebec notifying them of the change to marriage certificates effective on June 1.
"Although it is still possible to fill out a Declaration of Marriage (DEC-50) or Civil Union (DEC-55) form in English after June 1, 2022, all marriage and civil union certificates are drawn up in French," said Normandin. "As a result, certificates and copies of acts relating to marriages and civil unions registered in the Civil Registry as of June 1, 2022 are issued in French."
Normandin also cited that articles 108, 109 and 140 of Quebec’s civil code were modified by Bill 96. Article 108 will implicate the language used for birth, marriage, civil union and death certificates in Quebec.
