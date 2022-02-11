The Provincial government has announced plans to invest $16.2 million into St. Mary’s Hospital.
The current state of the Montreal hospital, opened in 1924, is outdated and no longer meets building standards. The government will use the money to ‘modernize’ the hospital’s facilities.
According to Health Minister Christian Dubé, the renovations will benefit those who visit the hospital by making it more comfortable, user friendly and safe. More single rooms will be added to help prevent and control infections.
Last month, a water leak form from a radiator caused water damage to the emergency room celling in the hospital but did not severely affect emergency services.
