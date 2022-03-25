The Quebec government will unveil a plan Tuesday to reform the province’s health care system by 2025.
The 50-point plan includes an end to mandatory overtime for nurses, the hiring of more health care staff, better access to family doctors, and more. The plan also calls for the establishment of ‘command centres’ to better oversee management of emergency rooms in major hospitals.
The plan received backlash from Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade who called it nothing more than a ‘cut and paste’ version of promises made in the previous election campaign. She cited the fact that over 1 million Quebecers are still waiting for a family doctor and 160,000 are currently on a waiting list for surgery.
Health Minister Christian Dubé suggested that there might be more to the announcement on Tuesday.
