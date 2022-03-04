The Legault government has decided to allocate $9.5 million to 153 media companies in Quebec that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Print, radio, television, and digital media have been particularly impacted during the pandemic and the government hopes the money will be helpful to increase the flow of information from these various media outlets.
Government officials recognize the importance of local and regional media for social development, to supply information and to give a voice to citizens throughout the province.
Nathalie Roy, Quebec Minister of Culture and Communications, cited that access to information is an important pillar of democracy and a tool for social development.
The Labour Ministry will provide $2.89 million in contributions to the financial aid package.
