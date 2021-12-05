The Quebec government will set up two fast-tracked programs to train more workers in the health and social services industry amid labour shortages.
The government plans to train 2,000 nursing assistants over the course of 14 months to become certified professionals in the healthcare field as soon as March 2023. Quebec wants to train 3,000 administrative assistants by next summer.
Quebec will offer 3,500 scholarships of $4,000 each for future administrative assistants, and 2,400 scholarships of $20,000 each for nursing assistants.
