Quebec’s opposition leaders want to dismantle the province’s anti-corruption police unit (UPAC) after a recently released court ruling found the unit’s previous director Robert Lafrenière was leaking sensitive information about high profile investigations to the media in order to prolong his contract.
“The theory… is that Robert Lafrenière orchestrated a system of controlled leaks concerning ongoing investigations at UPAC with the aim of his renewal as UPAC commissioner and the creation of UPAC as a specialized police force,” said the court ruling that was sealed until Monday.
Opposition leaders have since expressed their anger and have pulled back their support for the unit in light of the recent findings.
Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade referred to the situation as ‘concerning’ and ‘mind-boggling’ on Tuesday. “I think that we're done with UPAC," she said.
"So how can you continue with that organization if, culturally speaking, the organization as a whole was in the business of theatre," agreed Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.
UPAC was originally created in 2011 by the Liberals.
