Quebec reserves PCR tests for high risk groups

Quebec public health announced new screening priorities for PCR tests as the demands for COVID tests soar across the province.
PCR tests are now reserved for those who are symptomatic, who are hospitalized, emergency room patients, healthcare workers in contact with patients, staff, residents, essential workers and visitors in hospitals and group home facilities, ambulatory patients being considered for COVID treatment, homeless people, or those in precarious living situations.
PCR tests are also reserved for First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities, or people who travel there for work, those transferred to or from a hospital or group home, symptomatic or asymptomatic people in settings where there has been a confirmed or suspected outbreak, and asymptomatic people in hospitals, long terms care facilities and group homes.
Those who do not qualify for a PCR test must take a rapid test. If none are available, these individuals if they are symptomatic are considered COVID positive and must follow isolation guidelines.
The province updated isolation guidelines from ten to five days for those who are symptomatic , those exposed to the virus through a positive individual in their home, double vaccinated individuals, and kids under 12 years old.
