Quebec receives first shipment of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

Quebec has received its first batch of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine and expects to receive another 220,000 doses in the next few weeks, according to the Ministry of Health.
Novavax is a protein-based vaccine offered in two doses and was approved by Health Canada on Feb. 17 for adults 18 years and older. It is an alternative for those who cannot take mRNA vaccines such as the ones produced by Pfizer and Moderna.
Canada received its first shipment of 3.2 million doses on March 31 and Quebec has received 7,500 doses so far.
The new vaccine is only being offered in walk in clinics at certain times of the day considering its shorter shelf life so residents will not be able to make appointments on ClicSanté to receive it.
Novavax is 90 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 100 per cent effective at preventing severe disease according to Health Canada.
Those interested in receiving the new vaccine can make appointments by phone starting April 15.
