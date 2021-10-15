Quebec prepared to raise wages for daycare workers

Quebec says that it is prepared to raise the wages of daycare workers — both unionized and non-union educators.
Family Minister Mathieu Lacombe and Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel made the announcement at a press conference in Quebec City.
Quebec has agreed to offer daycare workers a 12% increase over three years for qualified educators that are unionized. Non-union educators will receive slightly less.
The pay increase can go up to 17% for daycare workers that agree to increase their work week to 40 hours. Currently, work weeks in the field range from 32 to 36 hours.
Lebel insisted that the negotiation between the government and the daycare workers is not over. But she is ready to pay the offered increases now — both in public CPEs and in subsidized private child care centres.
Both LeBel and Lacombe have said that they were aware that child-care workers were underpaid and that this was affecting recruitment and retention, especially since Quebec wants to open many child care centres in the next few years.
