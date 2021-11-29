A video showing SPVQ officers violently arresting an 18-year-old Black suspect has sparked outrage on social media over the weekend.
Two unidentified officers can be seen repeatedly kneeing and punching the suspect and using their boots to throw snow in his face. The incident was reportedly started at a bar on Grand-Allée where police eventually pepper sprayed the victim while other unknown arrests ensued.
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association‘s Noa Mendelsohn Aviv said, “The officers’ actions are inexcusable. They do not have the legal authority to be abusive or to humiliate” suspects.”
The force has been made aware of the video of the incident that took place into the night on Nov. 26-27. The SPVQ did not comment on what the suspect was arrested for, but they are launching an investigation into the incident.
Liberal leader Dominique Anglade referred to the video as “troubling,” while Premier Legault said say that “light needs to be shed.”
"My sincere thoughts are with everyone who was affected by these events, events that deeply upset some people or maybe even caused some to feel fear," said Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand.
SPVQ and community leaders are gatherin more details surrounding the events from that night.
