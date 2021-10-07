Quebec plans to ban new gas-powered cars in 2035

Quebec is going to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars in 2035 rather than 2030. This is because an earlier date could result in a shortage of vehicles on the market, according to Environment Minister Benoit Charette on Wednesday.
“We have to be realistic — the Quebec market is not big enough in North America to dictate to all auto manufacturers its targets,” Charette said as he explained a new bill that would forbid the sale of new cars with internal combustion in 2035, five years later than the timeline demanded by opposition party Québec solidaire. He added that there would not be enough new electric cars by 2030 to meet the demands of the market.
Despite this, QS co-spokesperson Manon Massé said the government should have maintained the 2030 deadline since the planet’s temperature is expected to rise by 1.5 C by then.
“We have 10 years left,” she said. “And 2035 is in 14 years. So Québec solidaire will be there to ensure that the 2035 date is moved up. And I think the minister is capable of understanding that.”
The Parti Québécois agreed with the 2035 deadline. It had begun pushing for it three years ago.
“I think the timeline is realistic,” said PQ MNA Sylvain Gaudreault. But he said the law on zero-emission vehicles is already insufficient.
The transportation sector produces 44.8 per cent of Quebec’s greenhouse gas emissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.