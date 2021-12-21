A total of 758,160 additional rapid testing kits are being delivered to wholesalers and being sent to pharmacies across Quebec by tomorrow.
The high demand for rapid tests has left many pharmacies without any stocK. The province offers everyone over the age of 14 a rapid test kit containing five tests with the goal of distributing 10 million tests by the end of March.
The federal government will begin with 4.3 million tests shipped to pharmacies and a smaller amount sent to senior care facilities.
