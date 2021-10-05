Quebec, Ontario see biggest decreases in small business confidence in September: CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business's latest Business Barometer says "small business confidence fell steeply in September," especially in Quebec and Ontario.
In the three-month outlook index, small business confidence in Quebec fell 12.5 points from the previous month, and fell 8.8 points from the previous month in the 12-month outlook index. Ontario fell 13 points in the three-month outlook index, and 8.7 points in the 12-month outlook index.
"Anxieties fueling the drop in confidence include labour shortages, supply chain challenges, and the impending end of federal support programs," says the report. "The three-month outlook dropped more than 12 points to 43.2, while the 12-month outlook lost more than nine points and is now at 57.8, the biggest decreases since the start of the pandemic in March."
"Small businesses are not back to pre-pandemic sales or staffing and are now facing a second tough winter with lower-than-normal cash reserves and higher than normal debt, " said Simon Gaudreault, Vice President of National Research at CFIB. "It's therefore not surprising confidence has plummeted, but it's a worry when it comes to the broader economic picture in Canada."
The CFIB points out that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) "play an essential role in the Canadian economy. They are responsible for over two-thirds of private sector employment and contribute more than half of Canada's private sector gross domestic product (GDP).
"A healthy small business sector is critical to a healthy Canadian economy, and small businesses are still far from healthy," said Laura Jones, Executive Vice-President at CFIB. "Governments need to be very focused on a soft landing out of this mess. That includes doing everything possible to avoid increasing business costs, and continuing pandemic support for the hardest-hit small firms."
The CFIB also points out that "wage and rent relief programs are currently set to expire in less than a month, despite only 40 per cent of businesses being back to normal sales levels."
As well, "all provinces registered significant drops in optimism on both the long- and short-term indexes, with businesses in Quebec and Ontario seeing the biggest decreases. On the sectoral side, professional services (-15 points), hospitality (-11 points), and construction (-9 points) experienced the biggest short-term drops, while agriculture (-11 points) and retail (-10 points) saw the greatest long-term decreases."
The September findings "are based on 894 responses from a stratified random sample of CFIB members, to a controlled-access web survey. Data reflect responses received from September 7 to 20. Findings are statistically accurate to +/- 3.3 per cent 19 times in 20."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.