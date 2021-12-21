The Quebec government has announced the return of the Assistance to Businesses in Regions on Maximum Alert AERAM programs for businesses which were forced to shut down because of the new health measures imposed on Monday in the province.
Gyms, bars, spas and other venues have once again had to close their doors unexpectedly to slow the spread of COVID-19. Businesses can submit their request for financial assistance and the program can provide up to $15,000 per month to cover ‘fixed costs.’
The businesses that have already applied for AERAM in the past can reactivate their file. The government has granted an extension for the repayment of the financial assistance program to March 31, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.